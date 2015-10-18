McKay NAPA Auto Parts, with its 19 Central and Midwest Illinois stores set a new record this year in fundraising for the Illinois chapter of Make-A-Wish. The corporation held a variety of fundraisers throughout this year, culminating at their annual tool show on Thursday evening, October 8th, at the Crystal Ballroom in Staunton. President Earl Flack said this year’s goal was to raise $50,000 for Make-A-Wish Illinois. Jim McKay said that if they could raise that much, he would add another $5,000 to the cause. The final number totaled by McKay NAPA Auto Parts is $64,000 Thousand Dollars, which will be used to grant at least ten wishes for area children with various medical conditions. This amount topped last year’s total by over $23,000.

During the evening of the tool show, two ‘Wish’ families were invited to share their experiences. Grace Herschelman of Hillsboro, visited the Disney Resort in Hawaii in August; and Ben Hobson of Farmersville took an Alaskan cruise and was invited to spend time with the head chef.

The McKay NAPA Auto Parts drawing for the Custom Four Seater- Club Car was held Thursday evening after selling raffle tickets for six months. The customized street safe golf cart featured custom painting, flip over seats for hauling, a lift kit, custom wheels and tires, a fantastic sound system, and more. The winning ticket was drawn by Grace Herschelman’s mother, Mary. The winner was Rich Zbinden of Z-1 Automotive, in Greenville. The golf car winning ticket was purchased for $10.

One of the highlights of the evening was a live auction of Pedal Cars with 18 cars custom designed and donated by McKay NAPA customers and staff including: Brown Autobody, Edwardsville; LRE Automotive, Edwardsville; Cross Auto Body, Edwardsville; Sperry Service, St. Elmo; Ritter’s Auto Service, Kinmundy; Payne’s Tire & Auto, Hillsboro; Kaskaskia College, Centralia; Auto Tech, Highland; Rusty Rodz Car Club, Highland; Welch’s RT 66 & Mafia Brothers Custom, Gillespie; Gillespie Connection, Bud Hearn, Jim Portugal & Mark Schoen, Gillespie; Trevor Klump, Hillsboro; Country Classic Cars, Staunton; Terry Arnold, Girard; McKay Litchfield Warehouse / David Page; Tracy Wilson, Altamont; Martin Senour Rep.; and J. R. Stanton, Greenville.

The winning bidders were Ed Hammann, Terry Rode (2), Jake Carl’s 4WD, Earl Flack, Greg Ritter, Ryan Payne, Greg Ernst / Tri Ford, Pete Watson, George Kruse (2), Norman May, Ryan Ocepek, Wayne Ruehrup, Glenn Doctor, Jim Darr, Rich Chamberlain (2), and Jerry Chapman. A remote control vehicle was also auctioned, and purchased by Jeremy Hemann. The auction brought in a grand total of $9,125.00.

Another remote vehicle donated by Jim Portugal, was raffled bringing in $780. George Kruse, daughter, Leslie, and family and staff from Kruse Enterprises in Girard and Virden, raised $2,475.60 at a customer appreciation event held in September, to add to McKay NAPA’s Make-A-Wish funds. A huge golf benefit fundraiser, McKay’s 17th annual, was held August 7th, bringing in over $20,000 from attendees, and many private and business donors who gifted great items for the live and silent auction.

All of the funds will be used to sponsor ‘Wishes’ for local children in and around the area communities where the McKay NAPA Auto Parts 19 stores are located: Bethalto, Carlinville, Carlyle, Centralia, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Gillespie, Godfrey, Granite City/North, Granite City/South, Greenville, Highland, Hillsboro, Jerseyville, Litchfield, Nokomis, Staunton, Virden and Wood River. In business since 1937, McKay NAPA Auto Parts is family owned and operated.

