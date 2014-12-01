Stop in any of the 18 McKay NAPA Auto Parts stores in Central and Southwestern Illinois to register for a FREE classic 'Genuine Hotrod Hardware Ride-On Racer', there is no purchase necessary. They are going to host chances on the 18 ride-on cars as a 'Thank You' to their many loyal customers. One hotrod will be awarded at each location.

The vehicles are made of stamped steel construction; larger spoke-style wheels; an adjustable seat; and a chrome steering wheel. Kids can steer, coast, and pretend they're in the big race. The winners will be drawn on Friday, December 19th, just in time for Santa to deliver.

Article continues after sponsor message

Family owned and operated, McKay NAPA Auto Parts will soon start their 78th year in business with 18 locations serving Montgomery, Macoupin, Madison, Bond, Clinton, and Marion Counties. The stores are in Bethalto, Carlinville, Carlyle, Centralia, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Gillespie, Godfrey, Granite City, Greenville, Highland, Hillsboro, Jerseyville, Litchfield, Nokomis, Staunton, Virden, and Wood River, Illinois.

Photo Courtesy: The Journal-News

More like this: