McKay NAPA Auto Parts, with 18 Mid & Southwest Illinois locations, and Make-A-Wish Illinois are hosting their annual raffle fundraiser to grant 'Wishes' for local area ill children. This year's deluxe raffle is a newly designed KUBOTA RTV400Ci rugged terrain vehicle. The two passengers, 4 WD Mid-Size Utility Vehicle features agility & legendary Kubota reliability; and loads onto a full size long bed pickup for easy transport. For hunting, jobsite or property; the Realtree Hardwoods Camouflage vehicle has independent rear suspension; standard rollover protection, 4-wheel disc brakes; 16 HP Air-Cooled EFI & Advanced CTV Plus gasoline engine; and ergonomic, well-placed controls for easy operation.

Raffle tickets are $10 each, and available all McKay NAPA Auto Parts stores in: Bethalto, Carlinville, Carlyle, Centralia, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Gillespie, Godfrey, Granite City, Greenville, Highland, Hillsboro, Jerseyville, Litchfield, Nokomis, Staunton, Virden and Wood River. The winner will be drawn October 10th, 2013 at the Annual McKay NAPA Auto Parts Tool Show.

After hosting several fundraisers in 2012, McKay NAPA Auto Parts donated $41,000 to Make-A-Wish Illinois to grant Wishes to children in and around communities where their stores are located.

