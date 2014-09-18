McKay NAPA Auto Parts final benefit for the 2014 Make-A-Wish Fundraiser will conclude October 9th when this year’s raffle winning ticket is drawn at McKay NAPA’s 9th Annual Tool & Equipment Show at the Crystal Ballroom in Staunton. The event is open to the public from 4-9 PM.

The single $10 Raffle winner will receive a trio of prizes that includes a Honda CRF110F Youth Off Road Motorcycle / Honda TRX90X Youth Sport ATV / and a 5’x10’ Transport Trailer. All proceeds will benefit ill children in the communities surrounding the McKay NAPA stores. Many sick kids have been benefited throughout the years by previous funds raised.

Perfect for the farm, racing, hunting or fishing with dad: the youth motorcycle boasts a 109cc air-cooled single-cylinder four stroke engine; 15mm piston-valve carburetor; four speed with automatic clutch; effortless electric starter; four speed transmission; curb weight 163 pounds with seat height of 26.3 inches. Specs on the youth ATV include 86cc air-cooled SOHC single-cylinder four-stroke engine; 15mm piston-valve carburetor; exclusive Honda automatic sport clutch; easy electric start; tough plastic bodywork; curb weight 262 pounds and seat height of 26 inches. The 5x10 foot transport trailer is designed to carry both units at once.

The $10 donation tickets for Make-A-Wish Illinois are available at all 18 McKay NAPA Auto Parts in Mid/Southwest Illinois. Both of the Hondas and the trailer will be on display at various McKay NAPA locations from now until Oct. 9th when they will be at the Tool & Equipment Show at Staunton’s Crystal Ballroom from 4 to 9 PM.

The winner will be drawn at approximately 7:30-8 PM.

McKay NAPA Auto Parts has strived to raise funds annually so ‘Wishes’ for local ill children can be granted. The ‘Wishes’ cost approximately $6,000 per child. McKay’s total raised in over the past decade was $177,000 in 2013; between ticket sales, golf benefits, customers, friends and donors. The 2014 Make-A-Wish ten dollar raffle tickets are still available at all McKay NAPA Auto Parts stores in Bethalto, Carlinville, Carlyle, Centralia, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Gillespie, Godfrey, Granite City, Greenville, Highland, Hillsboro, Jerseyville, Litchfield, Nokomis, Staunton, Virden and Wood River. Family owned McKay NAPA Auto Parts has been in business for 77 years.

