One of McKay NAPA Auto Parts’ 2015 fundraisers for Make-A-Wish Illinois has just been kicked off at their 19 stores. The Wishin’ Golf Car Raffle features a custom four seater CLUB CAR with a flip-over seat for hauling; customized paint job; lift kit; custom wheels & tires; fantastic sound system; plus many, many more features. Street legal, this Club Car will be great for the course; the backyard; or the farm!!!

Donation tickets are $10 each, and are available at all McKay NAPA Auto Parts stores to raise money to benefit wishes for ill children from the local communities surrounding the 19 McKay NAPA stores. The Make-A-Wish Illinois raffle tickets will be sold through October 8th. This year’s drawing will be held on Thursday, October 8th, 2015, at the Annual McKay NAPA Auto Parts Tool & Equipment Show.

McKay NAPA Auto Parts has strived to raise funds for many, many years, raising $40,000 per year in just the past two years. The Wishes cost about $6,000 per child. The $10 raffle tickets are available at all of McKay NAPA’s stores located in; Bethalto, Carlinville, Carlyle, Centralia, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Gillespie, Godfrey, Granite City/North, Granite City/South, Greenville, Highland, Hillsboro, Jerseyville, Litchfield, Nokomis, Staunton, Virden and Wood River.

