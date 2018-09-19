EDWARDSVILLE – McGivney Catholic scored a big third-place team finish in Saturday morning’s Edwardsville Invitational cross-country meet at SIUE’s difficult Mud Mountain course.

The Griffins were led by sophomore Tyler Guthrie, who finished sixth in the boys' varsity race with a time of 17:00.89 on the five-kilometer (3.1-mile) course, leading McGivney to a score of 152 points on the day, behind only team champion Edwardsville and Columbia (Mo.) Rock Bridge.

“It was a lot cooler than the last time we ran for the first meet of our season,” Guthrie said. “The weather kind of cooled off a little bit, so I thought it was easier overall.

“I’ve been running here all the time, so I’m kind of used to running up Mud Mountain; every time I’d run over here, I’d run for at least 50 minutes, so it wasn’t that bad. I know how to run it, how to run the fastest there so I don’t wear myself out during the race.”

Guthrie set a personal record with his time “by at least 30 seconds – I’m really proud of that,” he said about his effort on the day. “I’ve been running for about three to four years; I started when I was in seventh grade,” Guthrie said about how he got started running. “It feels very rewarding to run with my teammates and my coaches tell me the right stuff to do – I see a really good future for me and my team.”

As far as goals for the season, Guthrie said: “I’ve been setting reasonable goals for myself that I know I can accomplish by the end of the season and short-term goals tool; I try to make sure they’re not too unrealistic.”

Teammate Zachary Brasel finished in the Top 20 for the Griffins, taking 18th with a 17:47.44 clocking,

