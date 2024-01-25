GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic senior Noah Garner has been a dynamic leader for his Griffins' boys squad this season.

The Griffins have a young team this year and Garner has been a top-notch scorer, averaging 8.3 points a game. He has been very tough on the boards with 6.3 rebounds per contest and averaged 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Each game, Garner has been at the top or close to that for rebounds in the Griffins' stat book.

McGivney head coach Cory Clauser said Garner has been "an amazing leader" for his Griffins.

Garner is a Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Male Athlete of the Month for Father McGivney Catholic High School.

At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Garner is extremely strong under the basket on both the offensive and defensive sides of the court.

Garner has been a rebound leader on a team that was inexperienced to start the season and has offered instruction to many of the underclassmen in their development. He is also a strong defensive player, Coach Clauser said.

Again, congratulations to Noah on his season and the leadership he has provided the Griffins and his recognition as a Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Male Athlete of the Month.

