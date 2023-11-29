McGivney Students Recognized By Illinois State Scholar Program Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GLEN CARBON - The Illinois State Scholar program is awarded to high school seniors based on ACT or SAT test scores and the sixth semester* class size and unweighted class rank and Grade Point Average (GPA). Article continues after sponsor message The Father McGivney Catholic High School recipients of the Illinois State Scholar designation this year are: Melanie Dempsey

Katherine Greer

Thomas Halbrook

Kaitlyn Hatley

Joseph Hyten

Elaina Jansen

Olivia Klusas

Colin Moore

Sophia Novosel

Drew Villhard

Luke Welser The Illinois State Scholar Program publicly and personally identifies graduating high school seniors who possess superior academic potential. Students from nearly every high school in Illinois compete in the program. State Scholars can be found on the campuses of nearly 200 public and private institutions of higher education in Illinois. The combination of students' exemplary college entrance examination scores and record high school achievement indicate an especially high potential for success in college. To be named an Illinois State Scholar is an outstanding accomplishment that will be a highlight of the recipient’s academic record. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft Treehouse Wildlife Center, Food For Thought, and More!