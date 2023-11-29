McGivney Students Recognized By Illinois State Scholar Program
GLEN CARBON - The Illinois State Scholar program is awarded to high school seniors based on ACT or SAT test scores and the sixth semester* class size and unweighted class rank and Grade Point Average (GPA).
The Father McGivney Catholic High School recipients of the Illinois State Scholar designation this year are:
- Melanie Dempsey
- Katherine Greer
- Thomas Halbrook
- Kaitlyn Hatley
- Joseph Hyten
- Elaina Jansen
- Olivia Klusas
- Colin Moore
- Sophia Novosel
- Drew Villhard
- Luke Welser
The Illinois State Scholar Program publicly and personally identifies graduating high school seniors who possess superior academic potential. Students from nearly every high school in Illinois compete in the program. State Scholars can be found on the campuses of nearly 200 public and private institutions of higher education in Illinois. The combination of students' exemplary college entrance examination scores and record high school achievement indicate an especially high potential for success in college. To be named an Illinois State Scholar is an outstanding accomplishment that will be a highlight of the recipient’s academic record.
