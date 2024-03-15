EDWARDSVILLE - The Father McGivney Catholic baseball team scored four runs in the top of the first before their game against Metro-East Lutheran was trained out after one inning Thursday afternoon at Martin Luther Field, as the severe thunderstorms that invaded the St. Louis area rolled through the Metro-East.

The game was the opener for both sides in the Gateway Metro Conference, along with being part of the Illinois Prep Baseball Report showcase tournament.

Omar Avalos singled to lead off the game, and went to second on an error after Kannon Kamp flied out to center. Drew Kleinheider singled Avalos to third, then stole second, and Avalos scored on an infield single by Issac Wendler, with Kleinheider holding at second, putting the Griffins ahead 1-0. Nick Franklin then singled home Kleinheider, with Wendler going to third. Justin Terhaar then reached on another error, allowing Wendler to score and courtesy runner Gerold Myatt going to third, with Myatt scoring on a wild pitch to make the score 4-0.

Article continues after sponsor message

Thijson Heard was hit by a pitch with one out, but the Griffins got out of the inning before the rains came, calling off the game.

A make-up date has yet to be announced, with the Griffins staying at 1-0, and the Knights remaining 0-1. McGivney plays their next two games at home at Griffins Field, playing Louisville North Clay Friday afternoon at 4 p.m., then host Lisle Benet Academy Catholic Saturday morning at 10 a.m, before hosting the Knights Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

The Knights are set to host Staunton Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., then play at Greenville Monday, also at 4:30 p.m., before playing at McGivney on Tuesday afternoon.

More like this: