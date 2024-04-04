GLEN CARBON - Junior Mason Holmes had an impressive outing in the Griffins' season opener on March 11, 2024, at Griffins Field, allowing only one hit while striking out eight in McGivney's 16-0 win over Vandalia and he has remained consistent to date. Holmes has a perfect 3-0 mark and sports a .48 ERA.

Holmes is also a varsity soccer player and basketball player for the Griffins.

Mason Holmes is a Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Male Athlete of the Month for the Griffins.

Interviewed after his opening day win, Holmes praised his teammates and credited them for helping him in his start.

"I'm feeling great," Holmes said. "The team around me, I just feel the love every day. We've been getting prepared for this, the team's feeling great, and we're always ready to play the next one."

Holmes felt preseason practice went very well for McGivney, and he feels like the Griffins are ready to win a championship.

"We've been training the whole winter, just for this moment, and to make it to state is the ultimate goal. So, these games, we've put them in our minds, but we've got to push fast and go on to the next one."

Winning that long-deserved IHSA championship would be great for both the team and for the school, which hasn't yet won a team state championship.

"It'd be great for the team," Holmes said if McGivney baseball could make a state run. "Especially for the seniors. This is their last run, so we've got to do it for them. For the school would be great. This would be another one to the list."

"I had the fastball working," Holmes said after the opener, "and then, the team's energy they brought to me while I was on the mound was great. It just kept me going."

Holmes described his style as a finesse pitcher who uses his defense to back him up.

"I'm more of a finesse guy," Holmes said. "I don't throw it terribly hard, and I like to use my defense."

The love between Holmes and his teammates is mutual, and they both show their love in different ways.

"It always helps when the team's here, surrounding you," Holmes said. "I show them love, they show me love, and it's just a circle."

Holmes has a simple, straightforward goal for himself and the Griffins this season.

"Our ultimate goal is to win state," Holmes said. "So, that's everybody's goal. I don't have any goals for myself, just to help the team win state. That's the main goal."

Again, congrats to this talented McGivney pitcher on his great start and a selection as a Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Male Athlete of the Month for the Griffins.

