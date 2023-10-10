ALTON - Father McGivney Catholic and Marquette Catholic are set to host regional tournaments, with Murphysboro and Columbia the top seeds in the Murphysboro sectional complex as the IHSA Class 1A boys soccer playoffs are set to begin on Tuesday.

The state finals are set for Nov. 2-4 at Hoffman Estates High School in Northwest-Suburban Chicago, as all three classes are set to be played together for the first time ever.

Here's how the local teams are set for their possible journeys to the state championship.

MURPHYSBORO SECTIONAL

In the Murphysboro sectional complex, McGivney will host a regional at Bouse Road, which begins on Friday, Oct. 13, with Metro-East Lutheran, the seven seed, meeting the top-seeded Columbia Eagles in the first semifinal, which kicks off at 4:30 p.m. The next day, Saturday, Oct. 14, the third-seeded Griffins host fifth seed Maryville Christian at noon in the second semifinal. The regional final is set for Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 4:30 p.m.

The Marquette regional begins on Tuesday with a play-in match between ninth-seed Piasa Southwestern and eighth-seed East Alton-Wood River at the EAWR pitch at 4:30 p.m. The winner between the Piasa Birds and Oilers advances to the first semifinal on Oct. 13 at Gordon Moore Park against the host and second-seed Explorers at 4:30 p.m., followed by the second semifinal at 6:30 p.m. between sixth-seeded Roxana and fourth-seeded Lebanon. The final is set for Oct. 17 at 4:30 p.m.

The Murphysboro regional starts on Tuesday with a play-in match between 10th seed Valmeyer against eighth-seed Mt. Carmel at 4:30 p.m., with the winner going to a first semifinal match against the top-seeded Red Devils on Oct 14 at 11 a.m., followed by the second semifinal between sixth-seeded Pinckneyville and fourth-seeded Breese Central, starting at 1 p.m. The two winners meet in the final Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.

The regional winners at McGivney, Marquette and Murphysboro advance to the Murphysboro sectional, along with the Carlyle regional winner --- either the host Indians, Trenton Wesclin, Waterloo Gibault Catholic or Breese Mater Dei Catholic --- on Saturday, Oct. 21, with the Murphysboro winner meeting the Marquette winner at 11 a.m., and the McGivney winner playing the Carlyle winner at 1 p.m. The sectional final round of 16 match is set for Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.

WILLIAMSVILLE SECTIONAL COMPLEX

In the Williamsville sectional complex, regionals will be hosted by Pleasant Plains, Greenville, and Virden North Mac.

The Pleasant Plains regional starts Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. with a play-in match between 10th seed Mt. Pulaski at number seven seed Riverton at 4:30 p.m. The Mt. Pulaski-Riverton winner goes to the first semifinal on Oct. 13 against the second-seeded and host Pleasant Plains at 4:30 p.m., with the second semifinal kicking off at 6:30 p.m., when number five seed Springfield Lutheran meets the third-seed Raymond Lincolnwood. The winners meet in the final Oct. 17 at 4:30 p.m.

The Greenville regional will also have a play-in match on Tuesday, pitting 10th-seeded Vandalia at seventh-seed Pana at 4:30 p.m. The Vandals-Panthers winner moves on to the first semifinal on Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. against top seed Teutopolis, while the host Comets, who have the fourth seed, going against sixth-seed Staunton at 6 p.m. The final is set for Oct. 17 at 4:30 p.m.

In the North Mac regional, the host and ninth-seeded Panthers meet eighth-seed Decatur St. Teresa Catholic at 5 p.m. The North Mac-St. Teresa winner goes directly into a first semifinal match-up against top seed Williamsville on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m., while sixth-seeded Argenta Oreana plays fourth-seed Carlinville in the second semifinal at noon. The final is set for Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.

The Williamsville sectional will pit the Greenville regional winner against the Pleasant Plains winner in the first semifinal Oct. 20 at 5 p.m., with the North Mac winner playing against the Effingham St. Anthony Catholic winner --- either Robinson, the host Bulldogs, top seed Hillsboro, Newton or Altamont --- in the second semifinal at 7 p.m. The sectional final round of 16 match is set for Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.

The Murphysboro sectional winner plays the North Mac sectional winner in the North Mac super-sectional quarterfinal match on Saturday, Oct. 28, with the start time still to be announced. The North Mac winner plays in the state semifinals on Nov. 2 against the winner of the Herscher super-sectional at 7 p.m., while the winners of the supers at Chicago Marine Leadership Academy and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in the first semifinal at 5:30 p.m. The third and fourth place match is set for Nov.3 at 12 noon, with the Class 1A state grand final set for Nov. 4 at 2:30 p.m.

