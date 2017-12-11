WHITE HALL - Father McGivney Catholic dominated Brussels on Friday night in the North Greene Spartan Classic Tournament at White Hall 59-32.

McGivney rolled to a 29-12 halftime lead on Brussels and went on to win the seventh-place game of the North Greene Spartan Classic tournament in White Hall Friday night. The Griffins improved to 4-5 on the year, while the Raiders fell to 1-3.

Alex Loffler led the way for McGivney with 18 points, with Dan Jones adding 15 and Logan Shumate nine.

The Griffins are at Trenton Wesclin for a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday game before hosting East Alton-Wood River at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in their home opener.

