McGivney and Brussels in action at the North Greene Spartan Classic. (Photos courtesy of Michael Weaver)

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WHITE HALL - Father McGivney Catholic dominated Brussels on Friday night in the North Greene Spartan Classic Tournament at White Hall 59-32.

McGivney rolled to a 29-12 halftime lead on Brussels and went on to win the seventh-place game of the North Greene Spartan Classic tournament in White Hall Friday night. The Griffins improved to 4-5 on the year, while the Raiders fell to 1-3.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alex Loffler led the way for McGivney with 18 points, with Dan Jones adding 15 and Logan Shumate nine.

The Griffins are at Trenton Wesclin for a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday game before hosting East Alton-Wood River at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in their home opener.

More like this:

3 days ago - Boys Golf Round-Up: Knights, Griffins Miss Out On State In Class 1A, Bulldogs, Eagles Miss In Class 2A, Tigers, Ottwell Advance In Class 3A

Sep 19, 2023 - Suhre Brothers, White Lead Metro-East Lutheran To Program's First GMC Title – Sarah Hyten Wins Medalist As Griffins Take Girls Tourney

Sep 28, 2023 - 1A Boys Golf Round-Up: MEL, Marquette Go 1-2 At Regional; McGivney Fourth But Qualifies Four Individuals

Sep 9, 2023 - Week Three High School Football Scoreboard

Aug 26, 2023 - Week One Football Scoreboard

 