BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – For the second week in a row, SIUE baseball has a weekly award winner in the Ohio Valley Conference. Freshman Daniel Gierer has been named the OVC Player of the Week after helping the Cougars to a series win over Little Rock. Gierer was a standout for Father McGivney baseball and is a Glen Carbon resident. He had a .372 batting with four home runs and 27 RBIs as a Father McGivney senior and also had a 1.31 ERA on the mound with a 7-0 mark.

Gierer finished the week 7 for 14 (.500) with six runs scored and six RBIs during the week. He had hits in all four games which included a Tuesday contest with Bradley. He was 6-12 in the series against Little Rock and homered twice.

He slugged .929 for the week and reached base at a .588 clip for an OPS of 1.517 for the four-game week. The award is the first of the season for Gierer.

For the season, Gierer is third on the team in hitting with a .306 batting average.

SIUE is 10-8 in the OVC and currently is tied for second in the league, one game back of first place. The Cougars travel to Southern Indiana for a weekend series beginning Friday night.

