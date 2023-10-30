BENTON - Father McGivney Catholic's Elena Rybak won the IHSA Class 1A sectional race at Benton, with Kaitlyn Hatley finishing fifth, while there were no Riverbender.com area qualifiers for the state meet in Class 2A in the sectional races, held Saturday.

Here's how everything worked out in the two races:

CLASS 1A AT BENTON COMMUNITY PARK

The McGivney team advanced to state, while both Gianna Stassi and Raelee Kimbro of Roxana both went through as individuals, but the Shells missed at a team in the Class 1A race at Benton Community Park.

Anna-Jonesboro won the meet with a total of 38 points, with the Griffins coming in second at 78 points, PInckneyville was third with 101 points, in fourth place was Belleville Althoff Catholic at 148 points, fifth place went to DuQuoin at 161 points and the sixth and final team spot went to Breese Mater Dei Catholic at 173 points. Roxana came in eighth with 195 points, Marquette Catholic was tenth at 278 points and Piasa Southwestern came in 13th with 356 points. Metro-East Lutheran and Maryville Christian also had runners who competed in the race, but not enough to record a team score.

Rybak won the race with a time of 16:47.5, with Ahry Comer of Golconda Pope County was second at 16:51.8, third place went to Jadyn Gerardi of Anna-Jonesboro at 16:57.3, fourth place went to Vanessa Teel of Pinckneyville at 17:37.6 and Hatley rounded out the top five at 17:45.1.

In addition to Rybak and Hatley, Jane Cummins had a time for McGivney of 19:39.4, McKenzie Jones was in at 20:03.1, Ainsley Turkington had a time of 20:30.4, Bella Redenius came home at 21:22.9 and Isabella Harris was in at 21:30.1.

Stassii's qualifying time for the state meet was 18:29.4, with Kimbro qualifying at 19:40.9. Bailey Schallenberg-Decker was in at 21:02.0, Elizabeth Clouse had a time of 21:39.2, Ridley Allen's time was 24:36.8 and Kaitlyn Gardner was in at 24:56.8.

Katie Johnson led the Explorers with a time of 21:06.9, Paige Rister was next at 21:36.9, Lillian Hannigan was in at 21:39.1, Ava Certa had a time of 23:42.0, Cassidy Eccles was in at 24:47.0, Isabella Johnson had a time of 25:19.7 and Isabella Downey was home at 27:41.1.

Emma Wyman qualified for the Piasa Birds with a time of 19:18.3, while Reagan Beilsmith was in at 23:00.4, Kaylyn Holtorf had a time of 25:40.2, Ruthie Bunting was in at 26:47.5, Layla Hall had a time of 27:23.0 and Katlynn Kemna was home at 28:24.7.

Among the individuals, Izzy McLeod of the Knights was in at 20:28.0 and the Lions had Mia Donald in at 20:57.4. Neither qualified for the state meet.

CLASS 2A AT BENTON COMMUNITY PARK

In the Class 2A sectional race, no local runners were able to qualify for the state meet, while the only two teams in the race were Highland, who finished 14th with 315 points and Triad came in 15th with 355 points.

Chatham Glenwood won the team title with 40 points, easily outdistancing second place Mt. Zion, who had 121 points, with Waterloo coming in third with 133 points, fourth place went to Normal University, who had 151 points, in fifth place was Champaign Central at 176 points, Rochester was sixth with 191 points and Effingham picked up the seventh and final team spot with 217 points. Civic Memorial and East St. Louis also had runners who competed in the race but couldn't record a team score.

Becca Heitzig of Lincoln was the individual winner with a time of 16:26.9, with Natalie Bierbaum of Normal University second at 16:39.9, teammate Zoe Carter was third at 16:44.2, in fourth place was Ali Londrigan of Glenwood at 16:47,3 and Ava Boyd of Mahomet-Seymour rounded out the top five with a time of 17:17.7.

Peyton Frey topped the Bulldogs with a time of 18:18.0, while Lola Schlarmann had a time of 19:37.0, Alex McPherson was in at 19:43.3, Rowan Passmore's time was 19:46.9, Elley Seger came in at 20:04.4, Taryn Keeney was in at 20:22.9 and Vivian Warren was in at 20:32.6. All missed qualifying to go to state.

Kennedy Bowman led the Knights with a time of 18:45.2, while Morgan Mason was in at 19:00.0, Amanda Bagwell had a time of 20:11.4, Bradynn Carey was in at 20:21.0, Abigail James came in at 20:39,4, Alivia Phillips' time was 21:35.4 and Mikayla Niehaus was home at 21:42.1.

Among the individuals who raced, the Eagles' Shelby Quick was in at 20:06.8 and Zhakeya Hawkins of the Flyers was in at 19:48.4. Neither runner was able to qualify for state.

