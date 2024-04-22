EDWARDSVILLE - Father McGivney Catholic head girls and boys track and field coach Jim Helton is very pleased with the continued development of both of his squads.

The Griffins' girls had some break-out performances at the Edwardsville Girls Invite with some unbelievable performances against top-notch large schools competition.

The Griffins also sent two relays and one individual to the Edwardsville Girls Invitational. The 4 x 800m relay of Kaitlyn Hatley, Lilly Gilbertson, Jane Cummins and Elena Rybak won in 9:37.55 (1A State leader). The 4 x 800 girls squad blew away the competition with Rybak on a strong anchor leg and great performances from the other three girls.

The same four girls also raced to victory in the 4 x 400m relay in 4:02.19 (1A State leader) Gilbertson also won the open 400m in 57.74. The 4 x 400m relay was a school record.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Griffins' girls and boys squads traveled to Murphysboro to compete in the Red Devil Track and Field Invitational. The girls finished 8th/12 teams and the boys 6/12 teams. With the top 6 scoring in the meet, the girls were led by: 2nd - Mia Range/high jump (1.48/4' 10"); 4th - Sami Oller/discus (28.9/94'10"), 4 x 800m relay team of: Caroline Rakers, McKenzie Jones, Bella Redenius, Isabella Harris (11:42); 5th - Sami Oller//shot (9.62/31'6.5"), Elsa Biermann/200m (26.61), and the 4 x 100m relay team of: Lily Terrell, Elli Moody, Ainsley Turkington, Biermann (56.33 - season best); 6th - Moody/high jump (1.37/4'6"), Zoe Oller/discus (27.27/89"6") + shot (9.45/31'0") and the 4 x 400m relay team of: Rakers, Redenius, Turkingon and Harris.

The girls set 6 personal records during the meet highlighted by Lily Terrell/100m (14.8) and Zoe Oller/shot.





The boys team was led by Liam Boeving's 2nd place 3200m in 10:46. 3rd - Will Rakers/400m (54.85), 4 x 800m relay team of: Liam Schmidt, Connor Schmidt, Levi Huber, and Rakers in a season-best of 8:52. 4th - L Schmidt/1600m (4:53.9), and the 4 x 400m relay team of: L Schmidt, Lyle Biermann, Colin Moore, and Rakers in 3:48 (season best).

The boys also set 6 personal bests, highlighted by Owen Weissert/200m (25.2) and Lyle Biermann/400m (55.74.)

The next meet for the Griffin girls/boys squad is the Small School Madison County Championship at Civic Memorial on 4/22/24.

More like this: