CHARLESTON - The Father McGivney Catholic Lady Griffins girls track and field team posted top-notch efforts on Friday, March 1, 2024, at the Eastern Illinois University Indoor Invite in Charleston. The Griffins girls team was sixth overall in the meet 2A Tolono Unity, 2A Richton Park Southland Charter, 3A Alton, 2A Mt. Zion, and 3A Belleville East with 41 points.

Meet champions for the Griffins were: 4 x 800m relay 1A leading 9:49.51 [Kaitlyn Hatley, Jane Cummins, Lilly Gilbertson, Elena Rybak], Gilberston in the 400m [1:00.11; 1A runner-up leading time], and 1A leading 1600m in 4:51.05 [Rybak]. Second overall was Mia Range in high jump [1.52m/4-11 3/4"], with Morgan Gestes in the long jump [4.79m/15' 5"] also scoring in sixth place. Rybak's and Gestes's marks were also indoor school records; this was the second meet in a row that Gestes set new records. Of note was McKenkie Jones PR of 6:24.54 in the 1600m.

The boys competed on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

The McGivney boys were led by Liam Boeving in the 3200m [10th; school record 10:52.08], and Liam Schmidt [14th; 4:57.36, #3 school program time]. Tyler Ahring 800m also raced to a program #2 time of 2:13.90 in 17th place. In addition, Aidan Schmidt raced to a huge PR in the 1600m [5:16.82].

The indoor regular season ends next week at Principia College with the Jerseyville Winter Thaw. All competitors will be trying to achieve invitations to the Illinois Top Times Indoor State meet at IL Wesleyan University on 3/24/24.

