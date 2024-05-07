ALTON - The Father McGivney Catholic baseball team continues to gear up and fine tune for its postseason campaign, taking a 10-0 win over visiting Nokomis on Monday afternoon at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Alton's Gordon Moore Park.

The win put the Griffins' season mark to 27-3, among the best in the St. Louis area thus far, while the Redskins fell to 17-11.

The Griffins scored one run in the second inning, then four times in the third, ending up with a five-run sixth inning that terminated the game, thanks to the 10-run rule.

Article continues after sponsor message

Nathan Terhaar led the way for McGivney with three hits and two RBIs, while Drew Kleinheider had three hits and a RBI, Ben Sink had two hits and drove in a pair of runs, both Justin Terhaar and Isaac Wendler had two hits and a RBI each, Omar Avalos came up with two hits, and Gerold Myatt had a hit and RBI.

Wendler and Evan Koontz combined to one-hit Nokomis, with Wendler starting on the mound, going four innings, allowing a hit, while walking one and striking out three. Koontz went the final two innings, not allowing a hit, and fanning two.

McGivney returns to its home park of Griffins Field in Glen Carbon Tuesday against Newton, then hosts Civic Memorial Thursday, and plays at O'Fallon Friday at Blazier Field, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

More like this: