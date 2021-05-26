TUESDAY, MAY 25 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 12, BUNKER HILL 0: McGivney scored in every inning in taking a road win over Bunker Hill.

A.J. Sutberry had two hits and a RBI for the Griffins, while Drew Sowerwine also had two hits, Daniel Gierer drove home two runs and Luke Deakos, Matthew Gierer, Jackson Rodgers and Gabe Smith also had RBIs.

Christian Logue threw a complete game on the mound for McGivney, scattering five hits while fanning seven Minutemen batters.

The Griffins are now 21-6.

HARDIN CALHOUN 17, CARROLLTON 5: Calhoun scored five times in the third and six more times in the fourth in going on to a road win at Carrollton.

Both Colby Clark and Cade Sievers had three hits and two RBIs for the Warriors, while D.J. Lorton and Luke Wickenhauser had two hits and two RBIs each, August Squier had two hits and drove home a run, Nick Baalman had two hits and Kaden Baalman, Grant Gilman and Davis Wilson each had a RBI.

Jackson Cotner had three hits for the Hawks, while Boden Flowers had two hits and two RBIs and Gus Coonrod also drove in a run.

Wickenhauser struck out nine on the mound for Calhoun while Gilman fanned two. Kyle Leonard had eight strikeouts on the mound for Carrollton.

The Warriors are now 2-12, while the Hawks go to 1-10.

COLUMBIA 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Columbia scored three times in both the first and second innings, then plated six more runs in the third to going on to defeating EAWR at Eaglewood Elementary School in Columbia.

Nolan Zarek threw a five inning no-hitter for the Eagles, striking out 10, while Gary Shemonia fanned three for the Oilers.

Columbia is now 14-9, while EAWR drops to 3-17.

VALMEYER 9, RED BUD 1: A five-run sixth inning was the highlight for Valmeyer in their home win over Red Bud.

Henry Weber had two hits and three RBIs for the Pirates, while Elijah Miller also had a pair of hits, Jacob Rowold drove in three runs and both Ethan and Evan Rowe-Brown had a RBI.

Rowold went the distance on the mound for Valmeyer, striking out six.

The Pirates are now 9-9, while the Musketeers fall to 4-13.

GRANITE CITY 5, ALTON 1: Granite broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the fourth, then scored one in the sixth and two in the seventh to go on to the win over Alton at Redbird Field.

Alec Bonvicino had two hits for the Warriors, while both Aiden Tongay and Kile Ridenour had a hit and a RBI each and Mason McMurray also drove in a run.

Lawson Bruce hit a solo home run for the Redbirds' only RBI, while Owen Macias had three hits and Quentin Renfrow had the only other hit.

Owen McMichael tossed a complete game for Granite City, striking out two, while James Vambaketas fanned six for Alton on the mound.

The Warriors improve to 12-14, while the Redbirds are now 10-12.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 2: After spotting Gibault an early lead, visiting CM scored four times in the fourth and once in the sixth to gain the win at Gibault's park.

Iah Heflin had three hits for the Eagles, while Nick Williams had two hits and drove in a run, Nick Brousseau had two hits, Peyton Keller hit a three-run homer and Brendon Smith also had a RBI.

Williams struck out five batsmen on the mound for CM, while Matthew Haar fanned two.

The Eagles go to 14-9, while the Hawks are now 9-11.

HILLSBORO 13, CARLINVILLE 3: Hillsboro scored three in the third and seven in the sixth to get the win over visiting Carlinville in a South Central Conference tilt.

Kolton Costello and Liam Tieman both had hits and RBIs for the Cavaliers, while Henry Kuta and Ayden Tiburzi also had hits and Ryann Hart drove in a run.

Costello and Tiburzi both struck out four Hilltopper batters each while on the mound for Carlinville.

The Cavvies are now 7-5.

Article continues after sponsor message

O'FALLON 8, COLLINSVILLE 4: O'Fallon scored all eight of its runs in the fifth, countering Collinsville's four in the top of the frame in going on to the Southwestern Conference win at Blazier Field.

Ryker Cain, Rolondo Colon, Parker Conley, Chase Counton and Nick Palmisano all had hits for the Kahoks, while Colon and Counton also drove in runs.

Cain struck out three while on the mound for Collinsville, and both Ethan Bagwell and Chris Thilman each fanned two.

The Panthers are now 18-8, while the Kahoks go to 7-20.

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 4, BELLEVILLE WEST 1: Olivia Baca had a brace (two goals), while Brynn Miracle and Campbell Slemmer also found the back of the net as Edwardsville took the three points over West in a Southwestern Conference match at Tiger Stadium.

Baca and Slemmer also had assists, while Kaitlyn Naney had six saves in goal for the Tigers.

Edwardsville is now 9-3-0, while the Maroons drop to 6-10-0.

COLLINSVILLE 2, ALTON 1: In another SWC match, Georgia Cox and Morgan Rader had the goals, as Collinsville scored in each half in their win over Alton at Public School Stadium.

Amy Pattan scored her first career goal for the Redbirds in the second half, while Peyton Baker had 10 saves in goal and Addison Miller had five saves.

Sarah Henze and Megan Jerenias had assists for the Kahoks, while Sydney Sommer had four saves in goal.

Collinsville is now 10-6-0, while Alton goes to 2-12-0.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 0: Haley Williams had a brace (two goals),while Emma Anselm and Jillian Nelson also found the back of the net as Marquette took the three points over Gibault at Gordon Moore Park.

Kylie Donovan, Aela Scruggs and Madelyn Smith all had assists, while Josie Keller made two saves in recording the Explorers' clean sheet.

Marquette is now 10-6-1, while the Hawks fall to 5-9-2.

MASCOUTAH 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3: Abrianna Garrett's hat trick wasn't enough, as Mascoutah came away from a 2-2 stalemate to score three times in the second half and take the three points in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Aubree Wallace assisted on all three of Garrett's strikes, while Emily Williams had seven saves while in goal.

The Indians are now 10-7-0, while the Eagles are now 7-8-1.

TRIAD 9, JERSEY 0: Breanna Zurek had a double brace (four goals), while Caty Burton, Grace Giacaletto, Macy Mell and Karen Speer all scored as Triad won over Jersey at the JCHS Sports Complex.

Avery Bohnenstiehl, Burton, Laney Harshany, Kylie Mazur, Maddie Milligan and Speer all assisted on the goals for the Knights, while Grace Cawvey had two saves as she and Kendall Chigas shared the clean sheet.

Triad is now 16-0-1, while the Panthers go to 5-11-0.

SOFTBALL

GILLESPIE 8, ROXANA 2: Gillespie scored in five of the seven innings in going on to a South Central Conference win at home over Roxana.

Desiree Shumate had the Shells' only hit, with her and Calista Stahlhut driving in the runs.

Stahlhut struck out five in the circle for Roxana.

The Miners are now 18-6, while the Shells drop to 7-8.

CARROLLTON 7, HARDIN CALHOUN 4: Carrollton scored three runs in the sixth inning to pull out the win over Calhoun in a WIVC game at Carrollton.

Layna Mullink had three hits and two RBIs for the Hawks, while Hannah Rhoades had two hits and drove in a pair of runs and both Alayna Snyder and Ryan Kallal each drove home a run.

Both Lucy Kallal and Katie Mathews had two hits and a RBI each for the Warriors, while Charleigh Wilson had two hits and both Ella Sievers and Emma Godar both drove in a run.

Both Rhoades for Carrollton and Elly Pohlman for Calhoun pitched complete games in the circle, with Pohlman striking out five and Rhoades fanning four.

The Hawks are now 8-9, while the Warriors fall to 8-8.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930. and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: