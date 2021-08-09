GLEN CARBON - This past week Father McGivney Catholic High School Junior Katie Gilbertson competed in the AIM Grand Championships and brought home several first places.

AIM stands for (Academics, Integrity and Marksmanship). It is the official Youth program for the Amatuer Trapshooting Association (ATA). The event was the Grand National Youth Trap Shooting Championships.

Katie competed in four separate events. Singles, Doubles, Handicap and also shot as a member of the Metro East Lutheran Highschool team which entered the team competition. Singles is shooting 100 Clays for the 16-yard line, Doubles is 100 clay targets with 2 clay targets presenting simultaneously (1 left, 1 right). Handicap is 100 clay targets shot for extended distances. Katie shot from the 19.5-yard line. The team event is 100 clay targets shot as a team of 5 called a squad. Each team member shoots 100 targets.

Katie won and placed first in:

Singles Junior D Class

Article continues after sponsor message

High Overall Junior D class

The Metro East team won first place in the team event for Junior class D.

The actual awards are as follows:

AIM Grand National Trapshooting Singles Championship, 2021 Championship Squad, Junior Class D

AIM Grand National Trapshooting 2021 Singles Championship, Champion, Junior Class D

National Championship High overall, AIM Junior Class D Champion.

More like this: