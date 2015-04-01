The 2015 McDonald’s Academic Excellence Award Scholarship Program will award scholarships to area youth

ST. LOUIS – McDonald’s of St. Louis and the Metro East is continuing to make higher education a reality for St. Louis area high school students. Each year, the company partners with the UNCF to provide college scholarships through the McDonald’s Academic Excellence Award Scholarship Program.

"McDonald's is committed to uplifting the communities in which we do business," said Jimmy Williams, McDonald's restaurant owner/operator and Academic Excellence Award committee lead. “We’ve presented the Academic Excellence Award program for nearly 10 years in partnership with the UNCF, and look forward to rewarding and recognizing the next class of scholars who represent some of St. Louis’ best and brightest youth."

Designated for African American high school students, the Academic Excellence Award is a one-time $3,000 college scholarship and, with it, comes special recognition. The much-anticipated scholarship program is the second highest scholarship available through the St. Louis branch of UNCF, and will be awarded to 24 students.

“For more than 70 years, UNCF has diligently worked toward creating a nation where all Americans have equal access to a college education,” said Leslie Holloway, UNCF Area Development Director of Missouri and Kansas. “We are grateful for our longstanding partnership with McDonald’s and their decade-long commitment to ensuring that more students of St. Louis are also able to have access to a college education and fulfill their dream of earning a degree. We look forward to meeting our 2015 scholars.”

To be considered, high school seniors must complete the scholarship package online, which consists of an application (submitting all required fields, essay, and attachments) and recommendations.

In addition to demonstrating high academic achievement, students must also be active in extracurricular activities and successfully participate in an interview with the Scholarship Committee. The scholarship program not only focuses on higher education, but also requires recipients to give back to their community by completing volunteer service hours at one of three organizations: MathewsDickey Boys & Girls Club, Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center and Boys & Girls Club of St. Louis.

Recipients will be recognized at several events including McDonald’s award ceremonies, the annual UNCF Scholarship Awards Dinner and the annual McDonald’s Ultimate Cardinals Experience. They will participate in a professional senior photography session, and their photos could be considered for future McDonald’s advertising campaigns.

“We are proud to provide resources for students in the Greater St. Louis area who want to attend college,” said Chris Giarla, McDonald’s restaurant owner/operator and St. Louis and Metro East Co-Op president. "Education is important, and we recognize that due to finances, the prospect of attending college is challenging for some. The Academic Excellence Award scholarship is one example of our commitment to this community and education."

In 2014, more than $75,000 was awarded among 25 high school seniors who hail from the St. Louis and Metro east areas. High school seniors are encouraged to apply for the McDonald’s Academic Excellence scholarship by visiting McDonaldsSTL.com, or talking to their school counselor, through April 24, 2015.

