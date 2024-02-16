MOUNT VERNON, Ill. - A long-time McCoy Construction & Forestry teammate has been recognized by John Deere as being among the best of the best in his field.

Brendan Eater, a technician at McCoy Construction & Forestry’s Mount Vernon, Ill. location, was selected by John Deere as one of the organization’s 2023 technicians of the year. Eater was one of 11 divisional winners named from across John Deere’s network of North American construction and forestry dealerships.

Technicians of the year were selected on criteria that includes having a strong background in service to their dealerships, their customers and their communities. Winning technicians need to be positive role models in the workplace and must provide feedback on why they are passionate about their position, as well as receive a recommendation from a customer.

“One of the great things about Brendan is, not only is he an extremely gifted technician, but he’s also extremely humble,” said Jordan Hicks, general manager of McCoy Construction & Forestry’s Mount Vernon location. “He has a great attitude every day that increases the morale of the whole dealership. Brendan’s ability to diagnose and fix a machine in a timely manner just sets us apart from our competition.”

“When customers come back and tell you, ‘thanks for getting the equipment going,’ it motivates you to try and do things quicker and better,” Eater added.

In addition to his 17 years of service to McCoy Construction & Forestry, Eater is an active member of the community. Each year, he helps organize a tractor ride with the local Knights of Columbus to benefit a scholarship fund in his community.

Eater was formally recognized by John Deere last month during a celebration at John Deere’s company headquarters in Moline, Ill.

