Everyone is tired of politics, but as I am obtaining signatures on my petition to run for Mayor, I’ve heard a few say that they thought I wasn’t running for another term. Let’s clear the air and let this serve as a formal announcement: I am running for Mayor of the Village of Godfrey.

When I was first elected, a dear friend told me to enjoy the amount of votes I received and cautioned me that, if I did the job with integrity, I would surely anger some folks. I know this has happened, but I strongly feel that every tough decision made was in the best interest of the whole community.

I wholeheartedly believe I have made Godfrey a better place, may it be improving the parks, maintaining the roads, supporting and helping local businesses, making the mayor’s office more accessible, strengthening police protection, and more … all while fighting to lower the tax levy. In fact, in seven of my years serving as Mayor, the tax levy has been lowered, and the other years it was not raised.

I have invested energy and effort in forging positive relationships with county, state, and federal governments, all of which are beneficial in helping the Village of Godfrey. I have more to give and would like to be here for the completion of some major projects still in the works. It’s been a pleasure serving as your Mayor and I would be honored to receive your vote in April.

Sincerely,

Michael J. McCormick

