EDWARDSVILLE - McConnell and Associates of St. Louis has been a sponsor of the annual Heather Bradshaw Tennis Tourney in Edwardsville the past two years.

Justin Vaughn of McConnell and Associates was on hand for part of the tourney late last week. He said the sponsorship is something his company is proud to do.

The St. Louis business focuses on asphalt maintenance for tennis courts, basketball courts and all forms of other work in that industry. The company is helps maintain the beautiful Edwardsville courts. Vaughn is the superintendent of sports and recreation side for the company.

“Our first year to sponsor the Heather Bradshaw Invitational Tourney was last year,” Vaughn said. “They came to us and asked us to help out. Edwardsville is a large tennis community and has a very good tennis program.

“I have known Dave Lipe for several years now and we have worked on keeping these courts in shape since I started at McConnell and Associates four years ago. We thought being a sponsor for this tourney was a great way for us to help out with the program.”

Lipe said he was very thankful for McConnell and Associates to sponsor the tournament, and the work they do year round with the courts.

“McConnell and Associates does a great job keeping the courts in good condition, which is critical during tournaments,” he said.

Vaughn said he knows Edwardsville hosts several major tournaments each year and how important having the courts in tip top shape is to the overall program.

“Dave puts a lot of effort to make sure the community is aware of what is going on in the tennis community and that helps bring everything together,” he said.

