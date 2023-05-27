CHARLESTON - Alton's Simon McClaine qualified for the final in the 300-meter hurdles, while Edwardsville put through two of its relay teams, along with Iose Epenesa in the discus throw and both Malik Allen and Gino Montgomery in the triple jump and Collinsville's K.J. Thorps-Watt and Devin Habermehl qualified in the high jump and discus throw respectively in the preliminaries of the IHSA Class 3A boys state track meet Friday afternoon at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

There were no local qualifiers in the 100 through 1,600 meters races, with Sam Elliott-Barnes of Alton having a time in the 200 meters of 22.27 seconds, Collinsville's Trey Peterson had a time in the 800 meters of 2:03.57, while Edwardsville's Alex Uder came in at 2:05.59. In the hurdles races, there were no local qualifiers in the 110 meters, with McClaine having a time of 15.78 seconds. McClaine did go through in the 300 meters with a time of 39.37 seconds.

In the relay races, Edwardsville qualified in the 4x100 meters with a time of 42.12 seconds, while Alton had a time of 42.97 seconds, but didn't qualify. In the 4x200 meters, the Tigers qualified with a time of 1:28.23, with the Redbirds coming in at 1:29.36, failing to qualify. There were no local qualifiers in either the 4x400 of 4x800 meters, with Edwardsville coming in the 4x400 at 3:24.78, Alton having a time of 3:29.97 and Collinsville coming in at 3:30.54.

In the field events, there were no local qualifiers in the shot put, with Epenesa having a distance of 14.64 meters, but qualified in the discus throw with a toss of 49.80 meters, while Habermehl went through with a distance of 46.28 meters. Jonathan Sewell of the Kahoks had a throw of 39.77 meters, but did not qualify. Thorps-Watt advanced to the high jump final by going over at 1.90 meters.

In the pole vault, Edwardsville's Ethan Stukenberg went over at 4.30 meters to qualify for the finals, but there were no local qualifiers in the long jump, with Jaydon Cole of the Tigers going 6.30 meters. Allen was the leading qualifier in the triple jump with a distance of 14.20 meters, while Montgomery qualified with a jump of 13.68 meters.

The finals in all three classes will take place on Saturday in Charleston.

