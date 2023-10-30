JERSEYVILLE - This time of year, fans of McCarry’s Dairyland in Jerseyville usually rush to buy their last ice cream treats before the community staple closes for the season. But due to high demand, Dairyland recently announced they’ll be staying open during their usual off-season.

Dairyland will remain open each week from Thursday to Sunday starting the week of Nov. 5, 2023. Their hours will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

“We are beyond excited to keep offering your favorite treats throughout the cold season!” they wrote on Facebook.

Shortly after becoming a co-owner of Dairyland, Jay Jones said the demand to stay open is just as much from staff members as it is from customers.

“The staff requested that we stay open longer throughout the year,” Jones said. “That’s what they’ve requested, and a lot of the public has requested that as well.”

McCarry’s Dairyland is located at 400 W. Carpenter St., Suite B, in Jerseyville. More information and updates are available on their Facebook page.

