ST. LOUIS – A heated rivalry steeped in tradition, warm holiday spirit, and loud, passionate fans make the annual McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights Game one of the highlights of the basketball season.

Don’t miss the Missouri Tigers and the Illinois Fighting Illini celebrate the 43rd anniversary of what has become one of the best rivalries in all of college basketball when they come to Enterprise Center on Friday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the 2023 McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights Game will go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.

Since the first men’s match-up in 1980, the Illini have taken the Braggin’ Rights series in 1980, 1983-90, 1995-96, 2000-08, 2013-17, and 2021 for a total of 26 wins. The Tigers prevailed in 1981, 1991-94, 1997-99, 2009-12, 2018-2020, and 2022 for a total of 16 wins.