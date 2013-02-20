With respect to Tuesday's Circuit Court hearing regarding the recent Alton Electoral Board decision, Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst issued the following statement:

I appreciate that Judge Harrison has already began reviewing this appeal and will issue a decision soon.

My understanding is that the primary issue under consideration is whether the Electoral Board followed the proper process in upholding the state law which says a candidate is not allowed to run for office if, on the day he filed to be a candidate, he owed money to the entity he hopes to represent if elected. If that is the case I believe the facts in this case are very clear.

I look forward to running on my record of digging the City of Alton out of the financial ditch, helping bring hundreds of jobs to town that would have otherwise gone to St.Louis or Edwardsville and on my record of making our neighborhoods safer.

Once we have the Judge's decision in hand, whatever that decision may be, I look forward to a campaign based on who has the best ideas for continuing to move Alton forward.

