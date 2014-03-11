Mayor To Hold Town Hall Meeting
Alton Mayor Brant Walker will hold a town hall meeting on Wednesday, March 19, 2014 from
6:00pm to 8:00pm at St. Paul’s Church, 801 Gold Street, Alton, Illinois. Mayor Walker will be
joined by various department directors from the City of Alton and will take questions from the
public from 6:00pm to 7:15pm. From 7:15pm to 8:00pm, members of the public will have an
opportunity to meet Mayor Walker and other city staff in a meet and greet setting.
“This is a great opportunity for residents to meet with, and get to know, their city officials while
also making city government more accessible to those we serve,” said Mayor Brant Walker. “I
look forward to the opportunity to meet with residents of Alton to answer their questions and
hear their concerns.”
When Mayor Walker ran for office, he made a commitment to build a stronger bridge between
city government and the citizens of Alton. As part of that commitment, the Mayor plans to hold
town hall meetings such as the one on March 19th on a semi-annual basis at different locations
within the city for the purpose of allowing citizens to ask questions about their government and
about issues facing Alton.
###
