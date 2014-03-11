Mayor To Hold Town Hall Meeting Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Mayor Brant Walker will hold a town hall meeting on Wednesday, March 19, 2014 from

6:00pm to 8:00pm at St. Paul’s Church, 801 Gold Street, Alton, Illinois. Mayor Walker will be

joined by various department directors from the City of Alton and will take questions from the

public from 6:00pm to 7:15pm. From 7:15pm to 8:00pm, members of the public will have an

opportunity to meet Mayor Walker and other city staff in a meet and greet setting.



“This is a great opportunity for residents to meet with, and get to know, their city officials while

also making city government more accessible to those we serve,” said Mayor Brant Walker. “I

look forward to the opportunity to meet with residents of Alton to answer their questions and

hear their concerns.”



When Mayor Walker ran for office, he made a commitment to build a stronger bridge between

city government and the citizens of Alton. As part of that commitment, the Mayor plans to hold

town hall meetings such as the one on March 19th on a semi-annual basis at different locations

within the city for the purpose of allowing citizens to ask questions about their government and

about issues facing Alton.



### Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip