On Friday, July 2, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones will go live on Facebook to update members of the public regarding the status of her American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) $80 million direct relief proposal, recent recommendations to slow the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, upcoming opportunities around the Child Tax Credit and more.

WHAT: Mayor Tishaura O. Jones holds Facebook Live to update residents on key issues, take questions from the public and press

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

WHEN: Friday, July 2, 11:00am

WHERE: Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ Facebook page and City of St. Louis Government Youtube Channel

QUESTIONS: Submit questions in advance to Public Information Officer Nick Dunne at dunnen@stlouis-mo.gov.

More like this:

Mar 5, 2024 - Mayor Jones Signs Bill That Should Help With Revamping Some Key St. Louis Neighborhoods

Jan 9, 2024 - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Reflects on Crime Prevention, Enforcement Efforts after 22% Reduction in Crime in 2023

Jan 3, 2024 - Crimes Rates Down In St. Louis - Mayor Jones, Commissioner Tracy Share Highlights From Year-End Data

Oct 23, 2023 - St. Louis Mayor Promotes Economic Justice Initiatives In Kansas City, Baltimore

Oct 4, 2023 - Mayor Jones Hosts Senior Citizen Roundtable, Proposes Effort To Help St. Louis Seniors With Property Taxes

 