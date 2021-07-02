On Friday, July 2, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones will go live on Facebook to update members of the public regarding the status of her American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) $80 million direct relief proposal, recent recommendations to slow the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, upcoming opportunities around the Child Tax Credit and more.

WHAT: Mayor Tishaura O. Jones holds Facebook Live to update residents on key issues, take questions from the public and press

WHEN: Friday, July 2, 11:00am

WHERE: Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ Facebook page and City of St. Louis Government Youtube Channel

QUESTIONS: Submit questions in advance to Public Information Officer Nick Dunne at dunnen@stlouis-mo.gov.

