Mayor Tishaura O. Jones to Hold Facebook Livestream Friday to Provide Update on Administration’s Work and Take Questions from the Public
On Friday, July 2, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones will go live on Facebook to update members of the public regarding the status of her American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) $80 million direct relief proposal, recent recommendations to slow the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, upcoming opportunities around the Child Tax Credit and more.
WHAT: Mayor Tishaura O. Jones holds Facebook Live to update residents on key issues, take questions from the public and press
WHEN: Friday, July 2, 11:00am
WHERE: Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ Facebook page and City of St. Louis Government Youtube Channel
QUESTIONS: Submit questions in advance to Public Information Officer Nick Dunne at dunnen@stlouis-mo.gov.
