ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones outlined her proposal to allocate the first $80 million in immediate federal direct relief funding from the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Informed by extensive public input and the work of community leaders, this first proposal addresses the massive scope of the COVID-19 crisis and treats the root causes of crime in St. Louis.“Our city’s recovery from the COVID-19 crisis must be equitable across zip codes and racial lines. From much-needed housing assistance to violence prevention programs, our first allocation of $80 million will help stabilize neighborhoods, improve public safety and build a strong foundation to invest more federal rescue funds down the road.

Article continues after sponsor message

The people of St. Louis are relying on us to deliver this and quickly to boost lifesaving vaccination efforts and keep families in their homes ahead of a potential eviction crisis.”Highlights of the administration’s plan include:$6.75 million in public health infrastructure to get people vaccinated with mobile vaccine clinics and community canvasses to meet St. Louisans in their neighborhoods and homes$58 million in direct, urgent economic relief, including housing and utility assistance, support for the unhoused, immediate cash assistance, and public benefits navigators to help residents connect with these services $11.5 million to improve public safety through increased funding for violence intervention programs and youth programming and jobs to keep youth engaged and safe this initial infusion of funds - the critical first step towards an equitable recovery from the COVID-19 crisis - will deliver urgent, direct relief to help St. Louis families support themselves and stabilize neighborhoods across our city, laying the foundation for long-term growth and investment.

The administration is urging the Board of Aldermen to move quickly to approve these funds to ensure continuity of COVID-related services as CARES Act funding for rental assistance and contact tracing expires on July 1

More like this: