ST. LOUIS - This afternoon, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones joined a bipartisan group of mayors to speak with Vice President Kamala Harris in a virtual roundtable discussion about the Build Back Better Agenda. Mayor Jones took this unique opportunity to share directly with Vice President Harris her personal experience regarding childcare and advocated for provisions in the Build Back Better Agenda that give St. Louis families and children the foundational support they need to thrive.

“Before my son started Kindergarten, my child care expenses cost more than my mortgage,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “We need to expand quality, affordable child care and preschool options to support working parents, and the White House’s Build Back Better Agenda helps us do just that. It was an honor to receive this unique opportunity to put St. Louis back on the map and to discuss our vision for the future with the Vice President Harris.”

In addition to Mayor Jones, other representatives at the roundtable included Mayor Bryan Barnett of Rochester Hills, MI; Mayor Jenny A. Durkan of Seattle, WA; Mayor Robert Garcia of Long Beach, CA; and Mayor Sylvester Turner of Houston, TX. Mayors discussed the unique challenges facing their cities during the COVID-19 era and how federal support through the Build Back Better Agenda is critical to invest directly in communities across the country.

This virtual roundtable comes just ahead of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas’ visit to the City this evening and tomorrow. A full readout of the Build Back Better Framework released this morning can be found here.

