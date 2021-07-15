ST. LOUIS – Mayor Tishaura O. Jones joined Department of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh during his visit to St. Louis at a women’s empowerment roundtable hosted by Rung for Women, an organization providing career resources for women in the workforce. Secretary Walsh is visiting the region to meet with Mayor Jones, workers, union and business leaders, and state and local officials to discuss the Biden-Harris administration’s plans to invest in our nation’s infrastructure and workforce.

“I am proud to welcome Secretary Walsh to St. Louis today,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “We discussed the importance of empowering women with good jobs and the necessity of federal infrastructure funding in helping our city build back better.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Rung empowers women to grow and achieve sustained independence through co-located and coordinated educational, professional, and economic resources. Mayor Jones previously celebrated the Women's Business Center’s first graduates from its Ready! Set! Launch! business training class.

“Helping women connect with good-paying jobs strengthens families and communities across St. Louis,” said Secretary Walsh. “I was happy to meet with advocates and Mayor Jones today to hear what support St. Louis needs to move the region forward.”

More like this: