ST. LOUIS - On Wednesday, July 21, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis as the organization distributed food to families who participated in the location’s youth summer programming sites.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis distributed $200 worth of food each to 60 youth and their families, courtesy of Instacart and made possible by the City’s role in funding and helping start these crucial summer programs.

“Summer programming for our youth keeps them safe, engaged, and learning while school is out of session,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “My administration has made supporting our youth a priority, and I’m thankful for the partnership between the City and key providers, like SLPS, to connect families with these services and resources.”

This summer, the City of St. Louis announced five youth programming sites, including this one at Northwest Academy of Law High School, for the summer to keep youth safe and engaged while school is out. These neighborhood-based locations provide education and enrichment programming as well as wrap-around services for children and their families, like navigators to help connect parents with local resources.

These kinds of programs illustrate Mayor Jones’ commitment to expanding opportunities for St. Louis youth to grow in safe and educational environments. Mayor Jones’ American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) direct relief plan contains $4 million in funding for youth programming.

