

ST. LOUIS - Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced the appointment of Chief Charles Coyle as the Public Safety Director for the City of St. Louis. A 45-year veteran of the St. Louis Fire Department, Chief Coyle has served as interim public safety director since February 2023.

“Since becoming interim director earlier this year, Chief Coyle has tackled significant challenges head on, including modernization of 911 services,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “While this search began as a national one, Chief Coyle’s extensive experience in City government has positioned him well to implement innovative plans and solutions. I look forward to continuing to work alongside Chief Coyle in this role and am excited about the detail-oriented, community-driven eye he brings to this job.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Modernizing 911 remains a top priority for Chief Coyle. The Department of Public Safety is currently undertaking a three-phase consolidation plan, poised to unite Fire, Police, and EMS dispatch under one technologically advanced roof, to enhance coordination and improve response times. The City has invested in staff with strong raises, helping bring on more dispatchers and reduce vacancies. Major investments in technology upgrades and hardware will help sync emergency response onto one unified platform. As the City works towards the realization of a consolidated Public Safety Access Point (PSAP), EMS has already begun dispatching from the Downtown police communication center.

“Throughout my tenure in the fire service, I've witnessed firsthand the intrinsic power of collaboration and unity in purpose. Each day spent in the line of duty has only fortified my passion for safeguarding our communities, a commitment I carry forward into this new role.” said Chief Coyle. “Every unit, from our police officers to our firefighters, EMS personnel, 911 dispatchers, and beyond, forms an integral part of a system committed to preserving the security and safety of our city's residents and guests.”

Chief Coyle is a prior member of the Black Chiefs Association, and a current member of the St. Louis Black Chiefs Association and the International Association of Fire Chiefs. He is also a founding committee member of the St. Louis Fire Department Life Saving Foundation. Chief Coyle is a member of FOCUS St. Louis and a graduate of the Leadership St. Louis program, and a member of the St. Louis Chapter of the NAACP.

More like this: