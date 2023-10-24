EDWARDSVILLE – Mayor Art Risavy has announced details of the Edwardsville Enhancement Plan, a strategy for creating a green corridor throughout the City, improving parks and public spaces and enhancing the community’s quality of life.

“The City of Edwardsville is embarking on an exciting multi-year, multi-million-dollar initiative that will benefit the entire City,” Mayor Risavy said. “Our goal is to enhance the beauty of the area and the quality of life with smart growth principles that prioritize the preservation of greenspace.”

The Edwardsville Enhancement Plan will utilize revenue from the recently passed quarter-percent sales tax increase to acquire and preserve greenspace, invest in City parks and new public spaces, fund future capital projects and support the City’s public safety pensions. The sales tax increase takes effect January 1, 2024.

Article continues after sponsor message

The City Council set one piece of the Edwardsville Enhancement Plan in motion on Tuesday night by approving a contract with Byrne & Jones Construction for Plummer Family Park Phase 2, which is projected to include four full-size baseball fields, 12 lighted pickleball courts, six sand volleyball courts, a playground, a maintenance building and additional parking. A generous donation by Robert and Donna Plummer set plans in motion for Phase 2 at the 83-acre park, which opened in 2020 and was named for the Plummer family.

The expansion is expected to be completed sometime in 2025. Simultaneously, the mayor and aldermen have directed City staff to pursue greenspace acquisition opportunities with a goal of creating a green corridor throughout Edwardsville.

“This plan allows us to provide green amenities to our residents,” Mayor Risavy said. Other priorities identified in the Edwardsville Enhancement Plan include projects involving Joe Glik Park, the Watershed Nature Center, Richards Woods, urban forestry and prairie restoration, and median beautification projects.

More like this: