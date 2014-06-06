June 4, 2014 (Alton, IL) – Alton Mayor Brant Walker announced that he is sharing a special discount code that will snag a few lucky attendees 50% off tickets for the July 3rd Fireworks Viewing Party at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater.



“We’ve had fantastic response to our summer concert series. To celebrate, I’m inviting those who have supported us and are excited about the Amphitheater to join me at half price for an amazing night of music, food, and a beautiful fireworks display,” said Mayor Walker.



Doors open at 5 pm. Attendees can grab delicious food and beverage by Pit Stop Concessions before enjoying live musical performances by Tyler Filmore Band, Leslie Craig and the Hellbenders and Nashvegas.

Finally, glittering fireworks will light up the night sky at 9 pm.

“The Amphitheater offers the best seat in town with the Clark Bridge as a backdrop and the Mississippi River reflecting them back. I’m thrilled to gather the people of Alton and nearby communities for this stirring experience,” Mayor Walker said.



Discounted tickets for $5 (general admission) and $10 (VIP) can be purchased using the code ALTNJLY3.



They are available through http://www.libertybankamphitheater.com/, Metrotix, The Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, The Fox Theatre (St. Louis, MO), or charge by phone at 314-534-1111. The Fireworks Viewing Party is rain or shine. No refunds or exchanges.

Article continues after sponsor message



Summer Concert Series

Prior to the viewing party, the amphitheater will welcome the Under the Sun Tour featuring Smash Mouth, Uncle Kracker, Sugar Ray, and Sister Hazel on July 2.

Country music legend Kenny Rogers will be the final performer of the series, taking the stage on September 6. Rogers has had 120 hit singles across several music genres, has sold 130 million records world-wide, and is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

About the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater



The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater is a 4,100 capacity venue located on the banks of the Mississippi River in Alton, IL’s Riverfront Park. It is owned by The City of Alton and is maintained by the Parks and Recreation Department. It is administered by the Alton Amphitheater Commission and operated by the Alton Convention and Visitors Bureau.



The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater’s 2014 Concert Series is sponsored by The City of Alton, Coors-Fitz Distributing, Argosy Casinos, Dr. Pepper, Bank of Edwardsville, Simmons Law Firm, Alton Marina, Allied Waste, Illinois American Water, Roberts Ford, Nautilus Fitness Center, Traube Awning, Dr. John Lindsay, Alton Memorial Hospital, First Mid-America Credit Union, CNB Bank, Atlantis Pools, and Coleman’s Country Campers.



Visit http://www.libertybankamphitheater.com/ for full details.



###

More like this: