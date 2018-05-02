EDWARDSVILLE - Mayor Hal Patton presented his State of the City Address highlighting some of the community achievements over the last year, Tuesday night in the city council chambers.

“This has been a very exciting year for the City of Edwardsville,” Mayor Patton said as the city starts a new fiscal year. “Quite honestly, the years go by very fast and next year is going to be just as exciting. We see projects on the horizon that residents will obviously enjoy and take benefit from.”

The new 51,000-square-foot Public Safety Building on South Main Street was one accomplishment Mayor Patton spoke on, which homes both the police and fire departments.

“The most exciting event we had this year was getting that new public safety building open,” Mayor Patton said. “We had several hundred people that toured the building that first day. I think it’s going to be a hallmark for this community for generations to come.”

As the community continues to grow so does the staff of both departments. Mayor Patton said in recent years the expansion has seen the result of 33 full-time firefighters and 44 commissioned police officers.

“We have extreme professionals in that group. I feel confident that if you have an emergency you’re going to be well served.”

During the ribbon cutting of the Public Safety Building in December of 2017, Mayor Patton recognized the police and fire departments for their tremendous attention to the community and camaraderie as they live, work and serve together.

