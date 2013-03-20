Mayor Craig Neuhaus and the City of Staunton were recently a $245,000 federal Environmental Protection Agency Special Appropriation Act Project (SAAP) Grant. The grant will be used to replace a 50 year old water main located on Mill Street. This project would relive residents of the current threat to the health and safety caused by constant breaks and repairs according to Neuhaus.

The water main replacement will begin at the intersection of Mill and Union Street, heading east on Mill Street to Reservoir Road, stopping at Main Street. This project is a part of a continual effort by Neuhaus and the City of Staunton of improve water lines throughout the entire city.

Article continues after sponsor message

“My goal is to replace all the water lines in the city. These lines date back to the 1920s; it’s time to make repairs all around,” said Mayor Neuhaus. “This SAAP grant will definitely assist us in this huge undertaking.”

The grant, applied for by Macoupin County in 2010, transferred the awarded SAAP grant to Staunton’s infrastructure project. This EPA grant is specifically designated for water infrastructure improvements and requires a 45% match of awarded funds.

“I want to thank Macoupin County and Macoupin County Public Health for presenting the City of Staunton with this opportunity. Our water lines are a necessary priority to the welfare of our community. This grant will help tremendously,” said Neuhaus.

More like this: