GRAFTON - At the Grafton City Council Meeting on January 17, 2023, Mayor Mike Morrow presented a Service Award on behalf of the City Council to each of seven volunteers who have donated their time, money, and resources in support of the Grafton History Museum. Many worthwhile projects have been completed through their generous efforts and expertise.

“We are extremely proud of our volunteers,” said Mayor Morrow. “They have freely given of their talent and unique knowledge to improve the quality of our community, and for that we are very grateful.”

Alderwoman Mary Lillesve has provided much of the guidance and assistance in organizing and writing the documents required to create a Memorandum of Understanding between the Historical Society and the City of Grafton. This memorandum clarifies the daily operations as well as the role that both parties and volunteers play in overall long-term museum operations.

Grafton Contractor Kyle Bollinger provided the labor and machinery for the completion of 4 projects, from site grading to work on the jail cell and vault door. His employee, Rick Ferguson, lent a capable hand on some of these projects. Several museum displays benefited from Mike Kohlmiller’s labor and donated materials. Gene Smith was instrumental in finding and working with concrete contractors to finish additional outside learning areas. Alderman Andrew Jackson has provided labor and materials to the museum. Andy supplied the jail roof materials and workspace used by Tom Lenkman to build the roof using period-correct lumber and metal sheeting. Tom and his wife, Lou, have been involved for over two years in the community, implementing and completing numerous projects at the museum.

“Thank you to each of you for your countless volunteer hours and for completing the display that you agreed to help with,” said Lou Lenkman, Museum Project Coordinator. “Job well done!”

The Edward Amburg Historical Museum is open to the public from Thursday through Sunday and on all holidays.

Photos provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer.

