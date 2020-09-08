GODFREY - Mayor Mike McCormick is extremely pleased to announce the first installment check for the new rescue pumper truck has already been delivered to the Godfrey Fire Protection District.

The Village Board approved an intergovernmental agreement in September of 2018 to provide the funding necessary to assist the fire district to purchase the much-needed apparatus in exchange for land owned by the fire protection district and continued free inspections. Godfrey agreed to give the district $500,000, the approximate price of the new pumper truck.

Godfrey Fire Protection District Trustee President Terry Ford had this statement in regards to the new truck and the intergovernmental cooperation that made it happen:

“I’d like to thank Mayor McCormick and the Village Board for their generosity and concern for the safety of the citizens of Godfrey. By providing the funding for the purchase of a new pumper truck they have provided a community asset that will be used by the fire department for at least the next 20 years. Cooperation between local governments is the key to getting things done. Thanks again Mayor and Village Trustees.”

Godfrey Fire Chief Eric Cranmner also had this to say about the new apparatus on the way:

" I also would like to thank the Village for their assistance. This gives us a great piece of mind that we can protect the citizens of Godfrey with a dependable piece of equipment. Myself and our two maintenance officers will be going to Pennsylvania next week to the KME plant for the final acceptance inspection, from there it will be transported to the dealer, Mac's Fire & Safety in Litchfield where final adjustments are made and then delivered to Godfrey."

The new apparatus/truck will be a 2020 KME “Panther Custom Rescue Pumper” and is expected to be delivered and in service by this fall.

