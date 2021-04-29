GODFREY - Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick provided a warning to residents on Thursday after what he described as a recent "wave of vehicle burglaries and two stolen vehicles."

"Every vehicle involved was unlocked, and the two stolen cars had the keys inside of them," the mayor said. "I’m quite sure most insurance companies would frown upon these practices.

"The Village Board and I pride ourselves in our efforts in trying to keep Godfrey a safe community. Unfortunately, a few troublemakers have found that some residents have become lax in securing their vehicles."

McCormick added that it is very simple: "Lock your vehicles and take your keys with you. Unfortunately, society has changed in the last decade or so, and we’re now required to be more vigilant than in days past. Let’s all work together to help keep Godfrey the safe community that it is and stop these preventable crimes."

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the Village of Godfrey vehicle burglaries and two stolen vehicle cases in the village, along with others.

Capt. Will Dimitroff agreed with Mayor McCormick and urged residents to take extra safety steps with their vehicles. Pontoon Beach Police had a vehicle chase that went out of their jurisdiction on Wednesday night. Dimitroff also said there has been a large number of the car break-ins and vehicle thefts and residents need to exhibit stronger caution.

