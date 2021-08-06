GODFREY - Village of Godfrey residents can view a large amount of dirt work going on next to the QuikTrip at 2809 Godfrey Road, and eventually, it will be the home of a modern Eclipse Car Wash.

Developer Jarrett Hansen has requested an amendment to the village’s enterprise zone to include the new development. The enterprise zone change will ultimately go to the Madison County Board and the state of Illinois.

Jarrett said his father, Terry, who has been in the car wash/construction business for many years throughout the region, inspired him with his 40 years in the car wash industry. He said he definitely learned the trades and work ethic from his father.

Jarrett is hands-on with a lot of the work and was even found Friday morning at work at the site.

The new car wash will be totally state-of-the-art with a focus on solar energy, water recycling and will have an electric belt system, Jarrett said. Jarrett also said the development work and enterprise zone changes will take time, but he is in hopes they move forward quickly. He said the project completion is dependent on the length of time of enterprise zone availability and supplies. He said with COVID-19 supplies are more difficult to obtain. He added that the present COVID-19 spike may also slow the process down. Jarrett didn't want to pinpoint an exact date to open the car wash, but he said they will be moving in a diligent fashion on the development, evident by the work today.

“We are extremely excited to build the new solar-energy-based car wash with the latest amenities for the Godfrey area,” Jarrett said. “We love the location next to QuikTrip. You can’t go wrong being next to QuikTrip with their traffic.”

Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said he is very excited another business sees the good things the village has to offer, and the new car wash will be a tremendous addition.

“The developers of the new business are taking a bad-looking piece of property and will enhance it and make it look a lot better,” he said. “It is a great location next to QuikTrip, a very successful business in Godfrey. It will be a very, very good addition to the Village of Godfrey. I also think the enterprise part of the development will move forward easily, and I am looking forward to it.”

Jarrett and his family already own the Eclipse Car Wash in Edwardsville and other area car washes. Jarrett said the new development is nearly 3 acres and added that it takes a considerable amount of space for a car wash of this type. The new wash will have the latest in-vehicle vacuums and floor mat cleaners. He said presently, the plan is to put a small retail business attached to this car operation.

The Village of Godfrey has already set the new car wash site and new enterprise zone in motion and there are no expected pitfalls in the new enterprise zone approval from the village, county, or state, level, Mayor McCormick said.

McCormick and Village of Godfrey Economic Development Director Jim Mager are always looking for additional business development in Godfrey, and both believe the new car wash will be another solid business acquisition for the village.

“Mike is a former businessman, and he always works hard at creating business and economic development opportunities as the mayor,” Mager said. “Anyone out there will notice the excavating of some of the land and will really see positive changes to the appearance of that corner in Godfrey.”

