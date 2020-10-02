GODFREY - Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick and Eldon “Twirp” Williams were the best of friends and close colleagues in running the Village of Godfrey. This past week of Donald Nelson's trial has been difficult for Mayor McCormick, but also he is also thankful that justice has been served for his long-term friend’s family and numerous friends.

Williams’ cold-blooded killer - Nelson - was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder and other counts in the “Twirp” Williams murder case by Judge Kyle Napp. Williams died at age 87, on Oct. 16, 2018, after being shot and killed in the 200 block of West Delmar in Alton. Nelson was arrested a few blocks away and quickly connected with the crime.

“I was there Thursday morning for the verdict and Wednesday morning for testimony and all day Monday morning and afternoon,” Mayor McCormick said. “I was very well-satisfied with the fair verdict. I thought it was proper. The system has let Mr. Nelson down, but I believe he still knew what he was doing at that particular moment he shot and killed Twirp. Nelson will be sent to a special prison where he does get psychological help.”

Eldon “Twirp” Williams was a huge fixture around the Village of Godfrey offices and the Alton and Godfrey communities in general both as a board member, Realtor, father and friend.

“Every morning, five days a week, Twirp was here in the Village of Godfrey office at 10 o’clock in the morning,” Mayor McCormick said. “If he wasn’t here at that time, we became a little worried about him. We still have 20-25 pictures taken of him over the years plastered over the wall to remember him that we look at each day.”

The mayor said Twirp was “a very special individual.”

“We argued jokingly and had fun and our families even had drinks together sometimes,” added the mayor. “He was very supportive when we were both trustees and I always asked his opinion. He was here for so long. I was honored when his daughter asked me to deliver his eulogy, but I think it was the hardest thing I have ever done. Somehow, I was able to get the strength to do it.

“Everybody misses and loved Twirp.”

