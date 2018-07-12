WOOD RIVER - Mama Judy’s Cafe at 53 E. Ferguson in Wood River closed for good on Thursday.

Mama Judy’s took the place of the old Kumar’s Restaurant in Downtown Wood River. Robert and Judy Horgon are the owners of Mama Judy’s. The restaurant featured “homemade down-home cooking,” much like Kumar’s.

"We were going to close at 3 today, but went ahead and closed up as of 1 o'clock," Judy Horgon said. "I would just like to thank everyone who came in. We were supported by our customers very well. We are going to go back and concentrate on Rob's construction business. The customers were very good to us and I mean that from the bottom of my heart. I do believe that someone will take it over and it will back up and running again soon."

Wood River Mayor Cheryl McGuire said she was sad to see Mama Judy's close.

"They told me the customers have been great, but they had too many obstacles to overcome," the mayor said.

