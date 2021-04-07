ST. LOUIS – Mayor Lyda Krewson tonight issued the following statement upon the passage of Proposition E. Unofficial results from the City of St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners show the ballot measure again won decisively with more than 79% of the vote.

“The vast majority of City voters have historically thrown their support behind this extremely important revenue source, understanding how critical it is to providing sufficient funding for essential municipal services that save lives, protect neighborhoods, and benefit the entire St. Louis region. And tonight’s election was no different. Thank you to the overwhelming number of City residents who today voted once again to retain the City’s 1% earnings tax – one of the lowest in the entire country.”

The earnings tax is a 1% tax paid on compensation and profits earned in the City of St. Louis. It is a fair and equitable tax that helps provide funding for municipal services such as fire, EMS, police, parks, recreation, etc.

Currently, 36% of the City’s general fund revenue is comprised of earnings tax collections. Missouri law requires that the earnings tax be put up for a renewal vote every five years. This is the third time City of St. Louis voters have chosen to support it.

In March, Mayor Krewson announced that she and Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly had formed a new campaign committee, “Yes on Prop E – Earnings Tax STL,” to lead the effort to retain the City’s earnings tax.

