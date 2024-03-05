ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones signed Board Bill 174, allowing for the economic redevelopment and revitalization of key neighborhoods around the new national geospatial-intelligence agency St. Louis site.

“The signing of this bill is just one step in the city’s long strides to bring economic revitalization to neighborhoods that have seen decades of neglect,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “To the residents who are tired of seeing their neighborhood fall into disrepair - we hear you, and we are taking action.”

The bill approves the Redevelopment Plan and Blighting Study for the North Grand Blvd./ Natural Bridge Ave./ North Florissant Ave./ Cass Ave./ Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. Redevelopment Area. The Area excludes the NGA St. Louis site and certain properties west of the NGA site. The limited power of eminent domain granted by the bill within the Area will help clear title issues the properties may have as well as eliminate blight.

“This piece of legislation truly was community driven,” said Ald. Rasheen Aldridge, who sponsored the bill. “The residents were at the table from the very start.”

Board Bill 174 is part of a host of initiatives that are bringing economic rejuvenation and longevity to the north side of St. Louis, including SLDC’s Economic Justice Action Plan and the Metrolink Green Line, which was recently approved by the East-West Gateway Council of Governments and will serve this area when complete.

The national geospatial intelligence agency St. Louis site is a 97-acre project site located in the historic St. Louis Place neighborhood at the intersection of Jefferson and Cass avenues. When complete, the campus will include a 700,000-square-foot office building, two parking garages, a visitor center, a delivery inspection facility and secure entrance/exit points. The staff of 3,150 will move from their current location on 2nd Street to the new facility in 2026.

