ST. LOUIS - The following is a statement from Mayor Tishaura O. Jones regarding the reinstatement of the federal eviction moratorium following Congresswoman Cori Bush’s direct action on the Capitol steps. Mayor Jones called for a reinstatement of the moratorium and voiced her support for the congresswoman’s efforts this morning:

“The people of the St. Louis region elected Congresswoman Cori Bush to represent their best interests in Congress, and she has demonstrated the power of direct action by achieving what some considered politically impossible. I am so proud to have her voice in Washington, D.C, as we fight together to build a better St. Louis for everyone.

“While the renewal of the eviction moratorium is only temporary, it gives us a reprieve as we continue our efforts to keep people in their homes and prevent the spread of COVID-19. I took executive action last week to move $1.5 million in the City’s budget toward expediting applications through the rental assistance process and to provide legal assistance, public benefits navigators, and bridge housing to those who need it most. Today, I announced the City’s efforts to work with community partners to set up walk-in assistance clinics to connect more residents with these resources.

“My administration will continue to work to protect families impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. We need all hands on deck to keep our people in their homes.”

The City of St. Louis is working to begin in-person rental assistance clinics, assisting providers in recruiting volunteers for these events. Interested individuals can apply to enter a pool of volunteers through the City’s website. The City will partner with the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council for in-person assistance clinics on August 20, 10am - 6pm and August 21, 10am - 2pm, at St. Louis Community College Forest Park.

Residents in need of rental and utility assistance should dial 2-1-1, call 800-427-4626 or email 211cares@stl.unitedway.org. Full eligibility criteria can be found on the City’s website.

