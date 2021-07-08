ALTON - Alton Mayor David Goins described this Fourth of July Fireworks display and pre-festivities as “phenomenal,” and he said the best thing about the evening of July 3 was getting people back together as a group.

Prior to the fireworks, there were free inflatables for the kids, shaved ice, face painting, balloon artists, lawn games, and food and drinks. It was definitely a family affair in Downtown Alton on July 3.

“It was good to see so many people in the crowd,” he said. “Also, it was good to see people socializing and families together. It was a really good time to get back out after not having the fireworks last year because of COVID-19, and overall, it felt more like a family reunion atmosphere this year.”

Goins said the Air Force Band performance was also excellent and that he heard a lot of positive feedback about St. Mary’s special Fourth of July gathering.

“I have to commend the Alton Amphitheater Commission on a great event,” he said. “The fireworks finale also was amazing.”

