KAMPSVILLE - Newly elected Kampsville Mayor Wade Gibson is a politician who truly has the community at the heart of his mission in office.

This is Gibson's second stint in the mayor's seat. In the early 1990s, at the age of 25, he became the youngest mayor in Illinois after initially being appointed due to the death of an incumbent. He is also a well-known Alton-Godfrey hairdresser.

Recently, Gibson has been using his handyman skills to rebuild the Kampsville Campground, previously devastated by the flood in 2019. The campground is back open for the 2021 camping season.

"The power has been raised along with catwalks installed to meet the state requirements (thanks to Pointer Electric)," Mayor Gibson said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mayor Gibson, Trustee Robert Parmenter, and with the support of the other Trustees of Kampsville, were able to build an awning and message board for guests visiting the campground with info on restaurants/bars, local hiking, and events in the village.

Mayor Gibson said he and the Trustees of Kampsville are excited for it to finally be open and serve the area and bring tourists to the village.

"It is a great camping area along the Illinois River with electric, water, sewer and a dump station for RVs," Mayor Gibson said. "Cost for camping for RV’S is $25 a night, tents $15 a night. This campground is also located by where the annual Old Settlers Day festival is held in October, featuring old time crafts, mountain-man encampment, children's activities and more. Enjoy the beauty and serenity of Calhoun County while camping in The Village of Kampsville. "

"We are looking forward to the renovation of the current shower house," Gibson said. "However, at this time, we have full sewer and water hook ups for RV’s."

More like this: