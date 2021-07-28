You’ve spent a year struggling to keep your balance while you juggle all the changing information that is thrown at you. You’ve been rolling with the punches and flying above it all. You’re back out in the world but not sure how far you can travel. You could really use something to make you laugh. Maybe now is the time to join the circus?!

Circus Harmony is offering an array of circus classes for ages three through adult at their City Museum location. Class size is small and all participants are masked. New this fall are classes in Physical Comedy, Wire and AcroDance. Basic Circus Arts for Adults is back along with classes in Tumbling, Aerial Arts, Contortion, and more. The whole family can come for Unicycle or Juggling Club. There is even a preschool circus class!

Article continues after sponsor message

Classes start on August 23 and are held in the circus ring on the third floor of City Museum. Registration closes August 16. With class sizes being limited, early registration is recommended.

One parent said the Circus Harmony classes “were transformative for my daughter!” Another called the coaches “incredible!” For many of the participants, in the circus ring is the one place where they do feel they can be in control. And who doesn’t want to be able to fly through the air, control objects, and feel super strong?

For more information and to register go to www.circusharmony.org

More like this: